Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

Galatians 2:15-21

Do Life Better:

It’s that time of year! Time to get the pumpkins! It’s Fall, and pumpkins are the perfect addition to your decorations. But, how long should you hold onto it? And what affects the lifespan of the pumpkins you buy? Here’s some info to keep in mind.

Food for Thought:

Featured Stories:

-Hundreds of children separated from their beloved teddy bears are being given the chance to be reunited under an initiative launched by Glasgow Airport on Thursday. The Scottish airport published a video line-up of its lost teddie collection and invited children to identify and reclaim their soft toys. “Lost teddies at Glasgow Bearport,” read the appeal.

-When Richard Moneck’s dog got loose in Florida more than a year ago, he gave up hope that he’d ever see her again. Moneck said the dog, “Relay,” escaped from his dad’s backyard in West Palm Beach in February of 2016. Despite hours of searching, they couldn’t find her. Guess where Relay was found…

Today’s Pin’spiration:

Share On