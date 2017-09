Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge: 2 Chronicles 32:1-8

Do Life Better:

When a friend is going through a hard time, you’re likely to say “I’ll be praying for you” or comment on a social media post “Praying!” Of course prayer is absolutely the first and foremost thing you can do. It’s important, and it works. But are you backing up your “praying” response with action? Perhaps it’s as easy as stopping and praying with your friend in the moment…or texting a prayer to them so you can pray together that way. Or, you can put your faith into action in other tangible ways.

Food for Thought:

