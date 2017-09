Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge: Psalm 55:16-23

Do Life Better:

The life hacks are back today! I found this great article filled with clever life hacks for your home and life… that you may not have thought about before!

Food For Thought:

Featured Story: (via The Skimm)

Keep these people in prayer!

Yesterday, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the central part of Mexico.

The quake hit the state of Puebla in the early afternoon, killing more than 200 people. Dozens of buildings collapsed, hospitals were damaged, and millions were left without power. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. This area near Mexico City is in a spot that’s especially vulnerable to potential earthquakes. And yesterday’s quake happened on the anniversary of an earthquake that hit Mexico in the 80’s and killed nearly 10,000 people.

This also comes less than two weeks after an 8.1 magnitude earthquake hit off the country’s southern coast, killing at least 90 people.

