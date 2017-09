Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge: #19 1 Corinthians 15:50-58

Do Life Better:

Let’s pray for our kids while they are in school. This is a great guide to topics and scripture you can pray over them and their school day!

Food for Thought:

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:6-7).

Today, I want to share with you an important aspect of walking with God. At times, we face situations where we cannot see the outcome. If you have lived on this earth long enough, you probably know what it is like to experience a fear of the unknown or fear of the future. But how comforting it is to know we have a God who gives us peace when we present our requests to Him! In Philippians, Paul gives us the formula for living a worry-free life. When you offer up your fears and concerns to God, asking Him for help, His peace will be yours. So cast your cares on the Lord today. He longs to give you His peace in place of every fear! -Christine Caine

Featured Story:

Hurricane Maria. Last night, the Category 4 storm devastated the small island of Dominica. Maria is now expected to pass near many of the same Caribbean islands still recovering from Irma. And tomorrow, it will move towards Puerto Rico, which is currently in the direct path of the storm. Yesterday, Puerto Rico’s governor told people in certain areas to start evacuating. And the US territory has already started rationing basics like water and batteries. Meanwhile, Hurricane Jose is a Category 1 storm heading up the US East Coast this week. This could mean heavy rain and dangerous currents to coastal communities in states like Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Have you ordered your WCTL 50th shirt, yet? Get one today!

Find out more about Lori Clapper & the Midday Show.

Share On