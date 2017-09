Midday Bible Reading Challenge:

Today’s passage is #7 & #8 – Ephesians 2:1-17

We’ve heard about so many losing power during Hurricanes Harvey & Irma. And although we may not lose power for as long as these folks, we’ve all experienced power outages for extended periods of time. And one thing we all hope is that the food in the fridge won’t go bad.

So, what should you do with your refrigerated/frozen food when the power’s out? Today.com offers some good advice.

Featured Story:

(via the Skimm)

Irma’s lost its hurricane status and is now a tropical storm.

Where is it?

Yesterday, it crossed the Florida-Georgia line with 60 mph winds and is expected to head to Alabama. Meanwhile, parts of FL, GA and South Carolina are under a tornado watch.

How’s Florida doing?

Better than expected. But not great. At least six people have been killed. Large parts of Miami and Jacksonville are flooded and at least six million people are without power. The Keys may be in such bad shape that officials think they might need to evacuate around 10,000 people who didn’t leave before the storm. And people who did evacuate may not be able to go home for a long time.

How’s the Caribbean doing?

Very, very bad. Irma hit the area last week as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms ever. Dozens of people were killed and tens of thousands lost their homes. Food, water, and gas are running low. Looting is becoming a major problem. The entire island of Barbuda was destroyed and will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to rebuild.

