Do you remember what you were doing on 9/11/2001? I’m sure you do (if you were old enough). I was a co-host on the morning show here at WCTL, but had to take that day off to stay home with my kids (who were 1 & 3 years old at the time). In the morning, they were in the living room watching their Nick Jr. shows, when I got a call from my husband’s friend.

“Did you hear a plane hit one of the twin towers,” he asked on the other end of the receiver.

“What are you talking about,” I asked in return, waiting to hear the punchline….

Bible Reading Challenge:

Today’s scripture is #6 — Philippians 1:1-11.

Do Life Better:

Baby items aren’t just for babies. From Butt Paste to shampoo, you might want to pick up two of each so you can use these products, too!

Food For Thought:

Paul wrote in Colossians 3:23-24: Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving. Do you know what that word “whatever” means in the Greek, Hebrew, Aramaic and everything else in between? It means … whatever! And the truth is, that Scripture applies to every task we undertake. Whatever you give, whatever you do, wherever you serve, it’s so important not to devalue the seemingly insignificant, everyday normalities of life. The purpose-driven life God wants you to live is found right in the midst of the “whatever”!

Featured Story:

One little girl shares her “Hurricane House Rules”! Out of the mouths of babes….and I think these rules are good any day of the week…what do you think?

Listen to mommy 🙂 No crying or whining or screaming Be nice to each other Have fun (you can even have confetti!) Be calm

Watch her super cute instructional video.

