Featured Stories:

Think taking a break makes you seem lazy? To the contrary! It actually makes you more productive. Take 5, and read how in this article…

“I love to eat” – Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, who just won Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Again. He beat his own record, eating 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes. It’s a man eat dog world.

Do Life Better:

When you’ve been married for awhile, sometimes the craziness of life gets in the way of your life together. Here are some simple ways to re-connect…

Food for Thought: (Christine Caine)

Jesus tells us in Matthew 7:7, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.”

This verse beautifully articulates God’s desire to have a personal dialogue with each of His children. He is not angry, distant or aloof.

God loves you and longs for an intimate relationship with you. His heart’s desire is YOU, and when you seek Him, you’ll find Him!

