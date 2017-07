**Listen to qualify for today’s Super Staycation giveaway: a 6-pack of Waldameer ride-a-ramas!

Do Life Better:

Sometimes it’s good to make some changes around the house. Because, let’s face it, sometimes staring at the same four walls can get stale. Before you move the couch, read these decorating mistakes you’ll want to avoid and ways to fix them.

Food For Thought:

Find out more about Lori Clapper and the Midday Show.

Share On