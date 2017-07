Featured Story:

Truly living kindness and compassion out loud!

Watch what happens when a total stranger decides to bless a local fast-food restaurant worker…

Do Life Better:

Over the weekend and into July 4th, the “booms” and “bangs” of fireworks will be heard throughout your neighborhood. My town is even doing a big fireworks display just a mile from my house. So it’ll get noisy! How does your dog react to loud noises? Do they get scared or anxious? It’s good to think about that now before you deal with it later. Here are some tips to prepare your pooch for the holiday noise...

Food For Thought:

Featured Message:

My friend Janelle recommended this message, saying God really encouraged her through it. And I trust her opinion! I hope to listen to it later today. Let me know what you think.

Share On