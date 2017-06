Featured Story:

Are you there, God…It’s Swimsuit Season….please take a few minutes and read for a good laugh and a few moments of sisterhood! Wow, can we all relate!

Loved this quote: “Dressing room mirrors are not from Jesus. I am of the religious belief you are not supposed to see what you look like from behind. That’s the devil’s work.” LOL!

Do Life Better:

Life is short. Go ahead and laugh. Maybe you left the kids along for one. single. minute. And you come back to your only nice piece of furnture destroyed and crayon all over the walls…oh and your keys flushed down the toilet. Choose which hysteria you’ll break into….and perhaps even let laughter prevail. Read other reasons you should laugh with— er — at your kids…

