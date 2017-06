Do Life Better:

School is out and the kids want to burn all their past math worksheets and toss the books aside. Right? Well, that is likely how they feel. But it’s important that our kids don’t “lose” what they’ve learned all year in school. Part of that is keeping up with reading! But not all kids like to read. I can vouch for that! So, how to you make reading fun? I’ve got some tips for you today.

Food for Thought: (adapted from a Jill Briscoe devotion)

I pray that you will begin to understand the incredible greatness of His power for us who believe Him. This is the same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead and seated Him in the place of honor at God’s right hand in the heavenly realms.

Ephesians 1:19-20

Paul talks of the working of God’s “mighty power” on our behalf. “I pray that you will begin to understand the incredible greatness of His power for us who believe Him,” that same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead and seated Him in the place of honor at God’s right hand in heaven. If you’ve ever seen a dead body, then you will be able to understand a little of the power it must take to restore it to life. It will take more power than sending an astronaut to the moon and bringing Him back again. After all, people have the power to do all that. But people do not have the power to raise the dead. God did that when He raised Christ, and now He tells us that the same power works in each believer. That means His mighty power in me is adequate for any situation.

We don’t need to know how God’s power works, we only need to know that His power in us is available and wholly “adequate.” Use it to its full advantage for God’s kingdom.

