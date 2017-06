Do Life Better:

I admit – I do NOT have a green thumb. Not in the least. But I was so excited that my husband brought home a couple of strawberry plants…and then they died. We didn’t plant them. Anywhere. And now they are brown and shriveled up on my front porch. And if you’d see our yard right now, this wouldn’t surprise you. We haven’t had time to do our summer yardwork, yet.

But if you’re like us, your busy family schedule doesn’t leave a lot of time for gardening. Or you may not have a yard big enough to plant a formal garden. So, today I’ve got tips for a successful container garden! (Sorry strawberries, this is too little, too late!)

Food for Thought: (via Christine Caine)

Every single day of our lives, we need to remind ourselves of this truth …

The LORD appeared to us in the past, saying: “I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness” (Jeremiah 31:3).

The enemy of our souls will daily and relentlessly bombard us with thoughts and feelings of inadequacy, guilt, shame, condemnation, insufficiency, insecurity, fear, doubt and rejection.

I simply want to remind you today:

No matter what you have said or have not said

No matter what you have thought or have not thought

No matter what you have done or have not done

No matter what you have accomplished or have not accomplished

No matter what you have planned or have not planned

No matter what … God has and will always love you!

