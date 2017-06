Featured Story:

Featured Story:

Do Life Better:

Some advice for job hunters and new graduates…

You’ve earned your diploma and think you’re ready to land your dream job—but first, you need soft skills. Although you might have the technical know-how, or ‘hard skills,’ to do the job, your future employer might be looking for something more. Here are soft skills employees are looking for in their employees.

Food for Thought:

Untapped Potential:

What seeds of greatness are in you that have yet to be actualized – seeds that could literally change the future and the futures of generations to come? Don’t allow fear, doubt or insecurity to stop you from really stepping out to do the things God has called you to do. Take a step of faith today and experience an awesome move of God in and through your life! Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever. Amen (Ephesians 3:20-21 NKJV).

