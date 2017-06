Do Life Better:

We all have our insecurities and moments of feeling inferior to others who appear to have it all. If reading your friends’ statuses about their exciting lives announcing pregnancies, engagements, fabulous vacations or seeing wedding picture after wedding picture on your news feed is enough to make you sick to your stomach; then you have social media envy. Here are tips on how to overcome social media envy.

Food for Thought:

Featured stories:

