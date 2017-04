Thank you for checking in today! Here’s what we talked about in today’s show!

Do Life Better:

Faith-Focused Questions To Ask Your Kids. These are great conversation starters, with questions easy enough for kids to digest and answer! (thanks for herviewfromhome.com)

Here are some for you to start:

1. Is there anyone who needs your prayers today?

2. What is something you want to thank God for today?

3. How did you show the love of Jesus today?

4. Is there anything happening in your life today that you need to ask God for help?

5. Are there any worries or fears that you need to release to God?

6. Who do you see everyday that needs to have a friend like Jesus? How can you be that?

Food for Thought:

Today’s devotion is thanks to Christine Caine – Faith Over Fear.

Other Fun Stuff:

March Madness wrapping up….

Yesterday, South Carolina won the NCAA tournament for the first time ever. They beat Mississippi State 67-55 to make it happen. Mississippi State’s the reason you’re not seeing the words ‘UConn’ and ‘champions’ next to each other for the first time in five years. Over the weekend in the Final Four, Mississippi State beat UConn to break the team’s record 111-game winning streak. The men’s final dance is tonight. Gonzaga’s in it to win it for the first time ever. They’re facing last year’s runner up, North Carolina. So it’s the newbies vs the pros. The balls drop at 9:20pm ET.

Pray for Colombia…

Over the weekend, a massive mudslide in the small southern city of Mocoa killed more than 250 people and injured hundreds of others. It all started late Friday with a major downpour. Several rivers in the area overflowed, flooding the city with rocks and mud. Homes were destroyed, cars were trapped, and many people lost power and access to drinking water. Landslides are typical in areas that get a lot of rain and where there are poorly built houses. But this is the worst in recent years. Rescue workers are scrambling to find survivors. More than 150 people are still missing.

