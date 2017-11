Bible Reading Challenge:

Psalm 119:57-64

Do Life Better:

In some parts of our area yesterday, snow was in the air! While we still can see a little “green,” here are some tips to winterize your home.

Food For Thought:

Featured Story:

Jake has dedicated himself to making the lives of others better, furrier, safer.

Unfortunately, the Labrador mix’s tender paws and curious nature kept him from achieving his true dreams: becoming a service dog.

These simple, natural traits eliminated Jake from service dog and rescue dog positions, but Jake didn’t give up.

Share On