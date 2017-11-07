Midday Show Notes 11/7: Car Cleaning Mistakes

Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

Psalm 119:49-56

Do Life Better:

Washing your car (and tidying the interior!) is one of the bigger chores on your weekend to-do list. So if you’re taking the time to scrub down your vehicle on your day off, you want to make sure you’re doing it right. Here’s what experts from Good Housekeeping had to say…

Food for Thought:

(Excerpt from “Live. Love. Lead.” devotional on Bible.com)

Do you know that your brain is not designed to fear but it is hard-wired for love? Fear is not a natural response, despite what you may believe. Fear is a learned response and that is actually good news. Why? If you can learn to fear, you can also learn not to fear.

The answer to overcoming fear is faith. Faith is not automatic; it is a choice you make to believe God’s love for you and the integrity of His Word. Hebrews 13:5 says,

“…for He [God] Himself has said, I will not in any way fail you nor give you up nor leave you without support. [I will] not, [I will] not, [I will] not in any degree leave you helpless nor forsake nor let [you] down (relax My hold on you)! [Assuredly not!] So we take comfort and are encouraged and confidently and boldly say, The Lord is my Helper; I will not be seized with alarm [I will not fear or dread or be terrified]. What can man do to me?” (AMP)

He has promised to never leave us or forsake us and that He will guide us through our darkest days. When you walk through the valley of the shadow, when you turn a corner and perceive a difficult path filled with pain and heartache ahead, you can only go forward. With God on your side you can confidently proclaim in the face of fear: “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever” (Ps. 23:6)

What fear do you need to conquer today through faith?

