Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

Psalm 119:9-16

Do Life Better:

When Jesus looks at the world, he sees what can be. Jesus shows us what the kingdom of heaven looks like and asks us to live its principles here on earth. This means turning normal personal economics upside down. This is what Jesus’ economy looks like.

Here are five ways you can live (and give) like Christ.

Food for Thought:

“A healthy spirit conquers adversity, but what can you do when the spirit is crushed”. Proverbs 18:14 (MSG)

Remember that working through pain is a process, a journey toward a destination. Many times we just want the journey to end – like the kids in the back seat of the car continually asking, “Are we there yet?” – our trials are similar. Don’t put off what needs to be addressed at the beginning of the process hoping that you can avoid or somehow minimize your suffering. As excruciating as it may feel at the time, doing the right thing and being obedient to God allows you to move through the process faster.

No matter who you are or how many years you’ve been a Christian, times of challenges and trials will come. Such setbacks take their toll, and we look to both God and people for comfort, but the Bible tells us not to let the troubles of this world devastate us. You must make right choices if you want a strong spirit and what you choose to focus on determines whether you will find peace in your heart or not. Remember, it is in these times you discover that the strength of your spirit and the health of your soul comes from God.

Featured Story:

A beloved tortoise that went missing from a school in southern California has been found nearly 22 miles away on a golf course. Read more…

Share On