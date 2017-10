Midday Bible Reading Challenge:

Jeremiah 10:10-16

Do Life Better:

What are you thankful for today? It doesn’t have to be anything “big”. Even the smallest blessings can bring a smile to your face. How about these…

Food for Thought:

Featured Story:

Every cloud has a silver lining—even hurricanes.

It was 2012 when Wizzer the golden retriever first disappeared on a Fort Myers Beach in Florida. His owner, Pete Mayher, assumed that the faithful hound would eventually return – but as the months passed, he eventually lost hope.

Then, Hurricane Irma tore through Florida last month, displacing thousands of families and animals.

While the property damage caused by the hurricane was immense, it did have one positive outcome….

Share On