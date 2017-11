Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

Final day for October’s challenge: 1 Corinthians 2:9-16

Do Life Better:

Kids almost missing the bus most mornings? Or are you always the last one in the car pool lane at school? Never fear, here are some tips to get the kids out the door faster tomorrow…

Food for Thought:

In John 16:33 Jesus said,

I have told you these things, so that in Me you may have [perfect] peace and confidence. In the world you have tribulation and trials and distress and frustration; but be of good cheer [take courage; be confident, certain, undaunted]! For I have overcome the world. [I have deprived it of power to harm you and have conquered it for you.] (Amplified Bible)

Unfortunately, everyone faces storms in life. But with God, there is always hope and he does not waste anything when it comes to finding ways to benefit us. Life is a difficult path, but the path keeps going forward. When you face a season filled with pain and heartache, remember to keep moving forward. In order to do so, there will be times when you have to lighten your load so you don’t become ‘stuck’. When you release the baggage of your past, you learn to walk in authenticity and freedom from fear.

In a nutshell, the keys to navigating the storms in your life are:

– Keep making right choices

– Believe in God’s love for you

– Understand that some things take time – it’s a process

– Surround yourself with positive support

– Stay in God’s Word.

What storms are you currently facing? Are you able to look at them with different ‘eyes’ today? Commit each one of them to Christ afresh this morning, and believe in your heart that He will not only give you wisdom to walk through them, but sustain you as you do.

(excerpt from “Live. Love. Lead” devotional on Bible.com)

Featured Story:

Although many Hurricane Harvey victims are re-building their homes, there are so many things that can’t be replaced with money, like family photos or artwork. Smithsonian preservationists have come to the rescue, giving tips to restore these precious items.

