Midday Bible Reading Challenge:

Isaiah 45:8-14

Do Life Better:

Although we wish it could be, life can’t always be mountaintops. It’s part of life to walk through dark valleys, times of hardships, tough decisions, etc. They aren’t fun to say the least, but they are necessary. And God uses those dark valleys to grow and stretch our faith in Him. Today, I talk about God’s promises you can cling to when you are in one of those valley seasons of life.

Food for Thought:

Featured story:

If you know anything about singing the national anthem, you know it’s not an easy song to pull off musically, especially when performing in front of a large crown. Here’s what happened to a 13-year-old girl the other day…

