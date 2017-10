Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

Psalm 34:15-22

Do Life Better:

Need some mental toughness to start your Monday? Don’t fear! I’ve got some tips to add some good ole fashioned grit to your life!

Food for Thought:

Featured Stories:

While Bay-Waveland Middle School teacher Logan Pullin says writing is not his strong suit, his personalized, handwritten and hand-delivered letters are certainly making Bay High seniors feel special.

Share On