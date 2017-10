Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge

2 Corinthians 13:1-5

Do Life Better:

I have to admit, these are some pretty cool — and useful — “hacks” to keep in mind:

Transport your wardrobe with garbage bags. Slip the hangers full of clothes into the bag, then wrap the bag’s handles around the top of the hangers to keep them together. When freezing ground meat, flatten it in freezer bags. That way, it’ll short thawing time and save room in your freezer! Prevent frozen veggie “avalanches” with all those half-full bags. Use binder clips to hang the bags from the rack above. Stop burning yourself as you light hard-to-reach candle wicks. Light a piece of uncooked spaghetti instead! Almost finished with your Nutella? End it with ice cream. Simply put ice cream in the jar and mix it with the leftover spread. (yum!)

Food for Thought:

The LORD has established His throne in the heavens, and His sovereignty rules over all (Psalm 103:19 NASB).

God is always good. He rules over the nations, but He is also involved in the most detailed parts of your life. So, today, trust that He has your best interest at heart. Believe that His sovereign plan will cause you to prosper. You won’t be disappointed—guaranteed!

