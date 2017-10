Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

Psalm 71:17-24

Do Life Better:

Today, I’m looking for YOUR tips for Doing Life Better! Find us on Facebook and comment with a scripture you hold to, a piece of advice that has been invaluable, or a household or parenting tip that helps. If I choose your comment to use on today’s show, you’ll win a pair of tickets to the For Women Only Expo at the Bayfront Convention Center on 10/28 & 10/29.

Food for Thought:

Featured Story:

–Pumpkin spice and kindness go a long way….

Share On