Midday Show Bible Reading Challenge:

1 Corinthians 1:25-31

Do Life Better:

Just for fun — debunking myths about left handers. (Yep, I’m a leftie) And sharing some facts, too!

Food for Thought:

The widest river in the world isn’t the Mississippi or the Amazon. It’s a body of water called “If Only!”

The If Only river. Are you standing on its shore? Does it seem the good life is always one if only away? If so, then we’ve traced your anxiety back to one of its sources. You’re in a hurry to cross the river and worried you never will. So you work long hours, borrow more money, pile on more stress. All part of the cost of the ticket to the land of the good life? Right? Not exactly!

Look at the apostle Paul’s antidote for anxiety: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7). -Max Lucado

