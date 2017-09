Today on the Wake Up Call

Men of Grace

We spoke with Ken Hurst and Dick Ferringer, from Men of Grace, Allegheny Region, about the upcoming Men’s Revival. Listen to the interview and learn more at www.mogar-revival.org.

Good Manners

As parents, we should be teaching our children proper door etiquette. For example, children should be taught to knock first on a door to a private space, such as a bedroom or a home, and wait for permission to enter. Here are more guidelines to follow concerning door etiquette.

Fun Friday

Cats

We don’t choose cats. Cats choose us.

Pumpkin Spice

It’s everywhere!

Good News

600 students at Brooklyn’s P.S. 276 were surprised with a special gift during a school assembly.

