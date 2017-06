Why is that we as people run to the things that are bad for us and neglect the things that are good? We may try to follow what is right, good and holy and do good things, but we just keep getting drawn back towards doing bad things.

Blame it on sin. Sin usually looks pretty good to us, and Paul understood this as he struggled with the carnality of man and being sold under sin. In Romans 7:15, Paul stated “I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do”.

See, one may desire good and hate evil, one is still enslaved by sin. When it comes to our sin, deliverance comes only from God, through Jesus Christ to whom “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” In this life journey, we stumble and fall, we are going to get stuck and weighed down by the things we hate, but we have a resolute and equitable King in Christ who will help us march along the great and steady path.

