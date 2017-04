Soul Feast: An Invitation to the Christian Spiritual Life

By Marjorie Thompson

Review by Pastor Jeff Bobin

Some of us struggle to develop our relationship with God to the level we would like it to be. Developing good spiritual practices help all of us grow in our faith and understanding of God.

Part of the Christian life is developing a hunger and thirst for the Christian life led by the Holy Spirit. This is best accomplished by developing disciplines that will lead you to a closer walk with Jesus. This will help you understand those practices and how to build on them as you mature.

Many in our culture are yearning for a meaningful spiritual life and learning to practice spiritual reading, such as praying, fasting and worshipin. These are critical components we can all continue to learn more about or be inspired to think about in new ways. The practice of Sabbath time, self-examination, confession and developing self-awareness are a struggle for many of us.

This is something that is often better done with someone else and thinking about how we find the right spiritual direction is important. The practice of offering as well as receiving hospitality is often something we could all improve on.

You will be encouraged to develop a “rule of life” or a pattern of spiritual practice that provides structure and direction for growth in holiness. This is putting all the practices you decide to incorporate into your life into practice.

I found this book to be at times inspiring, at times challenging and often encouraging as I reflect on my current spiritual disciplines. So if you are just starting to form your practices or have been about them for many years, there is something you can gain from this volume. I recommend it.





