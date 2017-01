Every U.S. Marine who attended Paris Island is aware of the famous bus ride that takes you to Paris Island, South Carolina where you begin your training to become a U.S. Marine. What normally happens is they cram all the new recruits on a bus and take you on a purposely long drive from the final recruiting depot to Paris Island into the late evening and early morning. If memory serves me correctly, you arrive around one or two in the morning and by that time, everyone has fallen asleep or is trying to fall asleep in the tight corners.

You pull into Paris Island, and the doors open. Then, to your surprise, four fully dressed drill sergeants are there to welcome you! They are screaming and yelling at you. They are throwing things around and creating chaos, and you are left wondering what is happening. They are telling you to get off the bus and you are left disoriented, until you eventually find yellow footsteps to stand in, where you begin training to become a U.S. Marine.

The shock and awe is for a reason, because the drill instructors need to communicate that your life will now forever change, as you have signed up to be one of the most elite military organizations the world has ever known: the U.S. Marines.

How silly it would be for any recruit to think he or she could act the same way, that there is not some new habits and principles they need to learn and implement in order to be a U.S. Marine. How silly it would be if they thought that their success and ability to be valuable to the Marine Corps was not directly tied to their commitment, willingness to change, and determination to put in the effort to succeed.

When we accept Christ into your life, everything should change. Here is the snag, it normally does not and we try to hold onto our old ways, habits, mindsets, friends, and lifestyles, thinking that somehow our confession of faith will transform us into John the Baptist. We soon realize it does not.

The joy and awesome responsibility we have is to learn to live out this new life in Christ. We need to develop a new mind, a Christ-like attitude, deep faith, discernment of spirit, wisdom, self-control, and all the fruits of the Spirit listed in Galatians 5: 22.

Are you living in the shallow waters of faith and not experiencing the awesome power of God working in and through you? It is likely, because you are not practicing the principles and developing the habits needed in order to live out your new identity, to put on your “new man,” and to crucify and put to death your “old man”!

This is why Paul stated:

Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. 25 Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever. 26 Therefore I do not run like someone running aimlessly; I do not fight like a boxer beating the air. 27 No, I strike a blow to my body and make it my slave so that after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified for the prize.

1 Corinthians 9: 24-27

As you start 2017, take a look to see if you are truly living your new identity in Christ and doing the things necessary to walk in the steps of Jesus. What area in your life is God calling you to work on and develop this year? Here are some questions to get you started to think:

Do you have a dedicated and devoted time with God’s Word? To really take time to listen and hear from God when you open His Word? Then look for ways to apply it. Do you have a dedicated time to pray and seek the face of God? (Psalm 46:10) Do you really open your heart to God and sincerely pray for others? Are you faithfully attending a good Christian church that is getting into God’s Word and challenging you to use your gifts and move forward in Christ? How are you using your time? Do you really make God a priority or is He getting the leftovers of the day? How are you using your talents: God gave you special gifts and abilities to help reach people for Christ, disciple others, and show them God’s love and compassion – where are you using your talents for Christ? How are you using your treasure: Are you really honoring God with your giving? Are you giving faithfully and sacrificially to good Christian ministries? Or is this the first place you cut when things get tight in your budget? What habits do you need to stop: Which friends are pulling you down and away from God? Which entertainment is filling your mind with junk? What habits do you need to start: Which friend do you need to seek out as a mentor? What entertainment can you find that will both help you relax, but not allow the world’s junk and poor values enter into your thinking?

2017 can be a year you can experience God working in and through you as never before. How will you choose to live? Who really is your God?

Share On