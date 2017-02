Many years ago I was part of a women’s Bible study where we were discussing Christ’s salvation message. One of the women made the comment, “Sometimes I just don’t feel saved.” Being someone who tends to run off emotion in a lot of situations, this comment really caught my attention. We went on to reassure her that God is not bound by human emotions, and our feelings can often be deceptive. It was a great conversation and one that has come to mind on many occasions since then. In particular, it has resurfaced in my mind often since hearing Hawk Nelson’s song “Live Like You’re Loved”.

Like many people, I sometimes have trouble being able to absorb the depths of God’s love for me. And quite frankly, in my deepest most difficult times, I have to admit “Sometimes I just don’t feel loved.” Time and again I have to remind myself that God is not constrained by my emotions, my circumstances, or even my actions. I know that – in my head. But, because of the way that I’m wired, I need to “feel” it in my heart too. So I sit back and wait. And wait. And wait. And the void is still there.

The problem, you see, is not with God’s supposed silence. It is with my inaction. Just as with any relationship we need to take an active role. If we do not make a conscious effort to listen, how can we be surprised when we don’t hear? The title of the song is an active title. To “Live” like we are loved means that we need to participate. I’ve learned that the more intentional I am in connecting with God, the deeper my relationship is to Him. It’s not that His love and presence wasn’t there before. It’s that I have made the deliberate decision to have “ears to hear”.

How do we do this? The answer to that question is as varied as the people that ask it. I’ll share a few things that work for me.

Spend time in God’s creation. Getting away from all the distractions truly helps us to more clearly hear His voice. And, yes, feel His love.

Extend His love to others. Intentionally showing grace and mercy to others is a powerful reminder of the grace and mercy that is extended to us every day.

Read God's love letter. Time in God's word, literally hearing His voice, is one of the most powerful connections we have to Him.

Whether listening, speaking, or just dwelling in His presence, we need to take care to never close ourselves off from communication with the One who loves us eternally.

However that works for you. For me, it’s with music. It’s literally impossible for me to not be surrounded with God’s presence when I am worshipping Him through song.

These are just a few things that help me to connect with God when my feelings are pulling me away. I encourage you to be active in seeking God’s love in your life. Go ahead. Live like you’re loved!

