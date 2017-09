Today on the Wake Up Call

Erie in the Light

Poverty, crime and delinquency are all related to illiteracy. Listen to what Pastor Matt Judd has to say about Erie’s need for literacy and how the church can help.

Lasting Marriage

Today, it isn’t uncommon to know someone who is going through or has experienced a divorce. Even couples in the church are not immune to it. Here are 5 Traits of a Lasting Marriage, from allprodad.com, to help ensure your marriage last your lifetime.

Good Manners

Teach your child how to greet people. They will carry this important skill with them as they grow into adulthood. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Good News

This 18 year old not only learned the Golden Rule, he practices it, too.

Share On