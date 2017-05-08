Listen To Your Heart

May 8, 2017  By Sandell Snyder
A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart.  For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of. Luke 6: 45 (NIV)

Ugh!  Despite numerous attempts to address it, the situation had not changed.  The other people involved were not getting ‘it’ and my frustration was growing, so I paused to vent my irritation to a friend.  I thought I was communicating a common problem and that she would hear how hard I was trying to resolve it.  I was looking for sympathy and agreement.

“Sounding kind of bitter,” she replied with an arched eyebrow.

Ouch.  I’m not going to lie.  The hair on the back of my neck stood up a bit and my mouth snapped shut.  And there it was right in front of me, a point of decision.

In that moment I could choose to get offended by her response, grab a hold of my self-righteousness and extend my irritation to yet another person.  Or, I could pause and really listen to myself.  My friend was clearly hearing something resentful or cynical in my words and tone.  As I replayed the exchange in my mind, I could start to hear it too.

My words were expressing a heart hindered by judgment and growing resentment.

My next instinct was to stop talking; shut my mouth and stuff the frustration down.  I was embarrassed by my now-obvious lack of mercy and grace.  I tried to put it behind me as I walked away, but God wasn’t quite finished with it.  My mind kept replaying the conversation and something about it still bothered me.

After wrestling with the issue for a couple of days, I realized that I was focusing on how I could change my behavior, instead of looking at why I behaved that way to begin with.  While there IS wisdom in holding our tongues in tough situations, there is no way that my unguarded words would change if I did not figure out where the bitter came from.  If I really wanted to move past this, I needed to ask God to show me my heart and teach me how to store up good, not evil.  I needed to learn to listen to my heart.  Not in a way of being led astray by its emotions and inclinations, but in a diagnostic way, with the intention of recognizing any areas that are not healthy.

As I pressed into God, I found that there are three things that we can do to become people whose hearts overflow with wise and healing words.

Listen to the words you speak.  Pay attention to what you are saying and how you are saying it.  Jesus himself taught that ‘the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.’  We need to recognize that our words reveal the condition of our hearts.  Harsh words are often a symptom of a deeper issue and if we take the time to listen, God will use them to help us see that issue for what it is.

Acknowledge any bitter root.  This is that point of decision.  It is not enough to hold back harsh words. We need to find the connection between the words and our hearts, confess our sin and let God remove the roots.  If we don’t take care of the issue at the heart level, our words will continue to display the problem.  Bitterness will always find a way to express itself.

Guard your heart.  The scriptures instruct us to forgive one another and deal with anger and hurt immediately to avoid the planting of bitter roots.  It is important to choose daily to embrace honesty and integrity and to extend mercy and grace.  By refusing to allow bitterness to take root, our hearts are protected and have space to store up good.

God knows what we are going to say before we say it and He has given us the tools to use those words to bring healing and life.  Take a little time today to listen to the overflow of your heart and take any action necessary to be one who brings forth good.

 



Sandell Snyder
I felt God calling me from a young age and it was during a post-college ministry internship that I started to discover who I am in Him and my role in His kingdom. Ever since then, He has challenged me to look for Him in everyday moments and share what I learn with those around me. I have had opportunities to do this through leading small groups and teaching at church sponsored retreats and events. Most recently I have started to share my observations and discoveries through faith based writings. I find great inspiration through my extremely patient husband, three lively kitties and hobbies such as gardening and photography.






1 Comment
onMay 22, 2017


As a divorced woman of an unfaithful spouse, God has bfen dealing with this aspect of my life for some time now. I know the root, I know the reason & I know the answer. I know that unforgiveness is like taking poison & waiting for the other person to die. I know it eats at my soul & harms my kids. What I don’t know is how to let it go without feeling like I’m saying what he did was okay. I don’t know if how to get to indifference (& stay there) bc he keeps hurting me & the kids. I don’t know how to guard myself bc I must see him/deal with him every time with exchange our children & I see him with his new happy family (married his mistress after she divorced her husband) & we struggle to get by on a single parent’s pay. I don’t know how not to be bitter as he gets blessed & blessed, & I feel the like I’m never going to get ahead. I am a work in progress. I know God is not done with me yet. Thanks for the encouragement & the reminder.



