Listen To Your Heart

As a divorced woman of an unfaithful spouse, God has bfen dealing with this aspect of my life for some time now. I know the root, I know the reason & I know the answer. I know that unforgiveness is like taking poison & waiting for the other person to die. I know it eats at my soul & harms my kids. What I don’t know is how to let it go without feeling like I’m saying what he did was okay. I don’t know if how to get to indifference (& stay there) bc he keeps hurting me & the kids. I don’t know how to guard myself bc I must see him/deal with him every time with exchange our children & I see him with his new happy family (married his mistress after she divorced her husband) & we struggle to get by on a single parent’s pay. I don’t know how not to be bitter as he gets blessed & blessed, & I feel the like I’m never going to get ahead. I am a work in progress. I know God is not done with me yet. Thanks for the encouragement & the reminder.