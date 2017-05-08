Listen To Your Heart

A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in his heart, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in his heart. For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of. Luke 6: 45 (NIV)

Ugh! Despite numerous attempts to address it, the situation had not changed. The other people involved were not getting ‘it’ and my frustration was growing, so I paused to vent my irritation to a friend. I thought I was communicating a common problem and that she would hear how hard I was trying to resolve it. I was looking for sympathy and agreement.

“Sounding kind of bitter,” she replied with an arched eyebrow.

Ouch. I’m not going to lie. The hair on the back of my neck stood up a bit and my mouth snapped shut. And there it was right in front of me, a point of decision.

In that moment I could choose to get offended by her response, grab a hold of my self-righteousness and extend my irritation to yet another person. Or, I could pause and really listen to myself. My friend was clearly hearing something resentful or cynical in my words and tone. As I replayed the exchange in my mind, I could start to hear it too.

My words were expressing a heart hindered by judgment and growing resentment.

My next instinct was to stop talking; shut my mouth and stuff the frustration down. I was embarrassed by my now-obvious lack of mercy and grace. I tried to put it behind me as I walked away, but God wasn’t quite finished with it. My mind kept replaying the conversation and something about it still bothered me.

After wrestling with the issue for a couple of days, I realized that I was focusing on how I could change my behavior, instead of looking at why I behaved that way to begin with. While there IS wisdom in holding our tongues in tough situations, there is no way that my unguarded words would change if I did not figure out where the bitter came from. If I really wanted to move past this, I needed to ask God to show me my heart and teach me how to store up good, not evil. I needed to learn to listen to my heart. Not in a way of being led astray by its emotions and inclinations, but in a diagnostic way, with the intention of recognizing any areas that are not healthy.

As I pressed into God, I found that there are three things that we can do to become people whose hearts overflow with wise and healing words.

Listen to the words you speak. Pay attention to what you are saying and how you are saying it. Jesus himself taught that ‘the mouth speaks what the heart is full of.’ We need to recognize that our words reveal the condition of our hearts. Harsh words are often a symptom of a deeper issue and if we take the time to listen, God will use them to help us see that issue for what it is.

Acknowledge any bitter root. This is that point of decision. It is not enough to hold back harsh words. We need to find the connection between the words and our hearts, confess our sin and let God remove the roots. If we don’t take care of the issue at the heart level, our words will continue to display the problem. Bitterness will always find a way to express itself.

Guard your heart. The scriptures instruct us to forgive one another and deal with anger and hurt immediately to avoid the planting of bitter roots. It is important to choose daily to embrace honesty and integrity and to extend mercy and grace. By refusing to allow bitterness to take root, our hearts are protected and have space to store up good.

God knows what we are going to say before we say it and He has given us the tools to use those words to bring healing and life. Take a little time today to listen to the overflow of your heart and take any action necessary to be one who brings forth good.

