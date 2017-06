I’m feeling tired after a busy, sleep-deprived weekend! So let’s get this week started right; I’ll keep you going with awesome music and positive words to fill your day!

Featured story:

Proverbs 16:24 says, “Kind words are like honey–sweet to the soul and healthy for the body.” And one classroom found out negative words are like a cup of moldy rice. Here’s why….

Do Life Better:

In the next couple of months your college-aged kids will be off to school. Especially for those leaving home for the first time, there might be some basic life skills you need to teach them before they leave the nest.

Food for Thought: (adapted from a Sheila Walsh devotional)

I bet we all remember taking Driver’s Ed or simply learning how to drive. One simple, yet important lesson is to wait til the green light to go. That’s also a good phrase to apply to our spiritual life as well. When we’re at a crossroads, we are wise to wait until we get a green light before we move ahead. But it can be tempting to run ahead of God, can’t it? Sometimes God just seems to be taking too long to get back to us. Whenever I have tried to move ahead of God. When we try to move ahead of God’s perfect timing, I’ve always ended up regretting it. When there is no clear green light, God wants us to wait. David himself – the man after God’s own heart – encouraged us to be patient: In Psalm 27:14, ” Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; wait, I say, on the Lord.”

Only God knows the road that lies ahead. So when we’re not sure what to do, let’s choose to wait on the Lord in faith and do nothing. As J.I. Packer wrote, “when action is needed, light will come.” God’s green light is always worth waiting for.

Share On