He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint (Isaiah 40:29-31).

God has promised in His Word to give strength to the weary. How encouraged are you to know that He’s given us that promise? Because the truth is, while we will all go through trying times, the Lord promises us that even when we’re in the middle of our most difficult moments, He will renew us as we wait for Him.

So when you feel you have come to the end of yourself, don’t give up! You’re in the perfect position to experience God’s strength rising within you.

I love how, in the book of Isaiah, the prophet paints a picture of God’s power at work in us. Can you imagine an eagle soaring with its wings spread wide? Here the eagle is at its best – high above the terrain, seeing everything from that vantage point. How awesome!

As you humble yourself before God, He will lift you up like that eagle. He will cause hope to spring up in the midst of your circumstances. He will cause your heart to soar to new heights. With God’s strength, you can go further than you ever imagined possible.

–Christine Caine