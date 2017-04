And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13: 13 (NIV)

It was a tough situation. I knew that I needed to pause and focus on how to show God’s love in this moment. Be patient, be kind…umm, what else…keep no record of wrongs… Seriously?

Despite decades of Bible studies, I simply could not remember Paul’s famous description of love when I needed it most. 1 Corinthians chapter 13 regularly shows up in wedding ceremonies and artsy home décor. Countless sermons are based on it, and people who aren’t even Christians quote it. Yet there I was stumbling after the first two words. Love is more than patient and kind, but I was forgetting the rest of the definition and maybe even the bigger point.

Over the next few weeks, I discovered that I am not alone in this type of memory lapse. We all ‘know’ that God is love and that He commands us to love one another. If you ask us what that means in a quiet moment, chances are we can come up with a nice Sunday school reply. But in the heat and rush of everyday situations we are tempted to forget that God’s definition and expression of love is much more than our current cultural understanding of emotional affection or personal connection. We forget that loving someone has very little to do with how we feel or what we want.

As I thought about this, God quietly asked me a very important question. How can we share God’s love with His people if we don’t even know what love really looks like? And so I opened up my Bible to 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8 and challenged myself to read it slowly and completely, to pause and think about what each phrase actually looks like in daily life. I encourage you to take a few minutes to do the same.

Love is Patient.

Love is Kind.

It does not envy.

It does not boast.

It is not proud.

It does not dishonor others.

It is not self-seeking.

It is not easily angered.

It keeps no record of wrongs.

Love does not delight in evil.

Love rejoices with the truth.

It always protects.

Always trusts.

Always hopes.

Always perseveres.

Love never fails.

As I took that time to reflect on each characteristic of love I realized two things:

First, more than half of the qualities described in this passage are actions or attitudes that we need to resist, as opposed to things that we need to do. They are ‘not’ statements that may require significant self-control in the heat of the moment;

Do not envy, boast or be prideful. Do not dishonor others. Do not be self-seeking or easily angered. Do not keep a record of wrongs or delight in evil.

In a lot of ways, learning to love means learning to overcome our human nature, our earthly desire to respond out of emotion and self-interest. Learning to love as God loves means leaving ourselves behind. This is nearly impossible to do in our own strength. Fortunately, that is not how God designed love to work.

The second thing that I realized is that Love is not a specialized gift to be exercised or skill to be learned. Love is a fruit of the Holy Spirit. As we learn to be led by the Spirit of God, and leave our sinful natures behind, love grows naturally.

Love isn’t something that we can work hard to achieve or look hard enough to find. Love flows freely in any area that we submit ourselves fully to the Holy Spirit. When we find ourselves struggling to love someone in word or action, we can likely trace that struggle back to an area of our own hearts that is not living by the Spirit.

Try this simple exercise to help identify areas of your heart that are not fully submitted to the Spirit. Re-read 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8. This time, insert “I” in the place of the word “love”. As you move through the statements, chances are you will find a couple that do not quite ring true when you apply them to yourself. Maybe you can’t quite say “I am patient,” or “I keep no record of wrongs.”

Honestly identifying these areas and admitting them to God opens the door for the Spirit to begin His work. Love isn’t about trying harder or even memorizing a list of things to do or not do. It is about inviting the Spirit to lead us and simply following God’s example. When we do this, we truly begin to “walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us.” (Ephesians 5: 1-2 NIV)

