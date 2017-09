Today on the Wake Up Call

Lessons from Harvey and Irma

What is the take away from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma? Here are three important lessons, highlighted by John Fischer, regarding the recent natural disasters.

September is also Children’s Good Manners Month

An often forgotten good manner is for children to understand they are not the center of attention.

Best Things in Life

There are many things money can’t buy and often those are the best things in life. See if you agree with this list from All Pro Dad.

Good News

We love what the folks in Puerto Rico are doing for their neighbors in the Virgin Islands. Read about it here.

