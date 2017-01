The kingdom of heaven is like treasure hidden in a field. When a man found it, he hid it again, and then in his joy went and sold all he had and bought that field. Matthew 13: 44 (NIV)

Her response surprised me. Not so much her ‘thanks, but no thanks’ answer to my Bible study invitation, but more the candid statement of why. She did not see the value of investing in ‘religion’ during her college years. Maybe later, when she was married and raising a family… That would be the time to attend such things, so that her kids would have a safe and appropriate example. Right now, she simply wanted to do what she wanted to do and not be bothered by challenges of service, sacrifice and the need for salvation.

Ok, she did not specifically mention service, sacrifice and salvation, but as I got to know her better, I learned that she was seeing faith only as something that would become a burden, a requirement, something that would get in the way of her ‘fun’. She believed that the cost of living in God’s kingdom would far outweigh the benefit and so she chose to pass on by without really looking.

She was seeing the field, not the treasure hidden within it.

Unfortunately this is all too common; looking but not fully seeing. Fields tend to require labor and commitment. They have to be plowed, planted and harvested. They cost something to obtain and maintain. And although labor and commitment are a necessary part of our lives, far too often we glance at the scene in front of us, get distracted by perceived costs and fail to see below the surface or beyond the moment. We do not look for the rule and reign of God within the context of the ordinary and we do not understand its value. We miss the gift of God and the joy that comes with it.

Jesus’ parable in Matthew 13: 44 is short, but we can learn a lot about the kingdom of God through this brief illustration.

It is easily overlooked by the passer-by. We may be aware that the kingdom exists, but a choice must be made to go after it, to seek it out. Although this requires time and effort, the scriptures promise us that those who seek it will find it.

It is a treasure of great value. The kingdom of God is worth more than anything and everything else that we might have or want. In our culture of relative prosperity, this is difficult to imagine and even harder to accept. Unless we truly see the treasure for ourselves, the exchange would be inconceivable. That is why it is so important that we seek it out personally and intentionally.

It brings incredible joy. A lot of people miss the joy when they read this parable. I know I sometimes do. When we get to the part where the man sold all that he had in order to obtain the treasure, we think of how difficult that would be. The idea of ‘losing’ or ‘giving up’ everything overshadows the clear statement that the man was pleased and excited to make that exchange. What he found in that field was so much more valuable than his possessions that his response was pure joy.

As I read this parable again, I find myself wanting to be more of a kingdom treasure-hunter, don’t you? I want to discover the riches of life in God’s kingdom and no longer be blinded by the stuff of life in the world. I don’t want to just pass on by. Let’s ask God to open our eyes to truly see His kingdom. Let’s be willing to believe that His purposes and plans are so much better than our own. And let’s step out in the joy that comes with fully embracing His rule and reign in our lives.

