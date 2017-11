Today on the Wake Up Call

Kingdom Stewardship Forum

Ben Reiter, from Kingdom Financial Group, reminded us to avoid rash decisions when the market is fluctuating. Listen to his advice “In Unpredictable Times, Stay the Course.”

Hope

Could you use some hope today? Here are some places to go to learn more about hope in troubled times.

Hope Continually

9 Prayers of Hope in the Midst of the Storm

Return to Hope

Good News

This man use to take the bus 200 miles a day to work but not anymore!

