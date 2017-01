I’m calling 2017 a wilderness.

Right now, it lies before us as a wide expanse of uninhabited land – untamed and un-mapped, without superhighways or back-roads or even footpaths. Some of us face heavily-tangled underbrush. Some face what seems a barren waste. None of us see the way clearly.

We need some help here! A map, a bulldozer, a road crew – something!

How about a fiery, cloudy pillar?

The Israelites had one, remember, when they fled from the Egyptians, crossed the Red Sea, and made that most famous of wilderness treks to the Promised Land?

By day the Lord went ahead of them in a pillar of cloud to guide them on their way and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, so that they could travel by day or night. Neither the pillar of cloud by day nor the pillar of fire by night left its place in front of the people. Exodus 13:21,22 NIV

This cloud led them faithfully till they reached the borders of Canaan.

Whenever the cloud lifted from above the Tent, the Israelites set out; wherever the cloud settled, the Israelites encamped… As long as the cloud stayed over the tabernacle, they remained in camp… Whether by day or by night, whenever the cloud lifted, they set out. Whether the cloud stayed over the tabernacle for two days or a month or a year, the Israelites would remain in camp and not set out; but when it lifted, they would set out. At the Lord’s command they encamped, and at the Lord’s command they set out. Numbers 9:17-23

We’ve been given such a cloud in the Person of the Holy Spirit, the Helper and Guide we received when we believed on Jesus Christ for salvation. This gives us a choice: through the “Wilds of 2017,” we can be led by business principles, life coaches, gut instincts, circumstances, horoscopes, Facebook, the opinions of others, or ingrained responses. We can travel in the ruts we followed in 2016. We can grumble and disobey. We can shrink back and want to return to Egypt.

Or we can welcome the fiery, cloudy pillar of the Spirit, and be led by Him all through this year. We can wait when He waits and move ahead when He does. We can journey confidently behind our Guide. He will shelter us from scorching sun, give light in the darkest night, be our unerring Guide – till we reach not only the border of 2018, but the Promised Land itself.

It may be an exciting, serendipitous year. It may be a challenging one. Wilderness is wilderness, and we don’t know what’s ahead. But no worries. We’re just a’passing through, and our Guide is the Best.

Share On