Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love. In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him. In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.

I John 4:7-11

It is February, the month in which the card, candy and flower companies encourage us to spend lots of money on their products in the name of love. I’m not sure that they actually know what love is, though. Valentine’s Day and its association with “romantic love,” thanks in no small part to Geoffrey Chaucer, is NOT what love is. Do you want to know what love is? Let’s see if we can find the answer, shall we?

In 1984, Mick Jones of the band Foreigner wrote the song “I Want to Know What Love Is,” a portion of which is reproduced below. Around three in the morning, while sitting alone in his private studio, the song came to him. As he recollects, “I don’t know where it came from. I consider it a gift that was sent through me. I think there was something bigger than me behind it. I’d say it was probably written entirely by a higher force.” The song has since been a comfort to many going through trials and tribulations. The powerful lyrics can even be seen as a prayer of someone crying out to God to pour His love out into their life.

Now this mountain I must climb, feels like the world upon my shoulders

Through the clouds I see love shine, it keeps me warm as life grows colder

In my life there’s been heartache and pain

I don’t know if I can face it again

Can’t stop now, I’ve traveled so far, to change this lonely life

I want to know what love is, I want you to show me

I want to feel what love is, I know you can show me”

— I Want to Know What Love Is, Foreigner

Which is all well and good, but does it answer the question? Not really, it just reiterates it in a deeply moving way. It tells us that to find the answer, we need someone to show us. In 1 John, we are told that God is love. If we want someone to show us what love is — and God is love — then who better to turn to. Imagine praying the lyrics and looking to the Lord for the answer. Are you picturing it? What do you see? Do you see the Lord Jesus, God’s own son, suffering on the cross? That’s what love is!!

John talks about love many times in his gospel and his epistles. He repeatedly tells us that we should love each other as Christ loved us. He’s not the only one either. The New Testament tells us over and over again to “love one another.” We’re told to love our neighbors. We’re even told to love our enemies!! Imagine that. Again a picture comes to mind of Christ on the cross, praying for the very people who are responsible for torturing Him to death. That includes you and me, by the way. His sole purpose in coming to earth was to suffer and die so that you and I could know God’s love. This is the ultimate expression of love.

This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends. You are My friends if you do whatever I command you.

John 15:12-14

That shows us what love looks like. Love looks like Jesus dying for us. It looks like a soldier throwing himself on a grenade to save others. It looks like a teenager being hit by a car after he just pushed a child out of its path. It looks like you taking a bullet that was meant for your worst enemy. But what exactly is it? How do we put it into words? How do we define it? Let’s ask Paul. I bet he can describe love better than anyone else.

Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and though I have all faith, so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. And though I bestow all my goods to feed the poor, and though I give my body to be burned, but have not love, it profits me nothing.

Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.

Love never fails. But whether there are prophecies, they will fail; whether there are tongues, they will cease; whether there is knowledge, it will vanish away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part. But when that which is perfect has come, then that which is in part will be done away.

When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child; but when I became a man, I put away childish things. For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known.

And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.

I Corinthians 13

Wow! Simply put, love is not romantic. Romantic love is a shadow; it’s a symbol or a reflection. True love is sacrifice! It is the greatest gift you can give. Now that you know what love is, go give it! Give love to everyone, whether they deserve it or not.

