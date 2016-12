Once again, the holiday season is upon us. For many people, it is a time of busyness and increased stress. It seems like everyone is in a hurry and has forgotten how and why we celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. I celebrate Thanksgiving as a reminder of the many blessings God has bestowed upon me and my family. Christmas is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior. In these celebrations, many families follow certain traditions. These can give us a sense of belonging and community, as well as a feeling of nostalgia. They create in us those “warm fuzzy feelings”. Since I am a chef, let’s look at a few Christmas food traditions from different countries.

My wife, whose grandfather came from Italy, and I have adopted a Christmas Eve tradition from Italy called ‘The Feast of Seven Fishes’. In Italy it is common to avoid meat or dairy on Christmas Eve. A light seafood meal is served, people go to mass, and then return home to enjoy a slice of panettone with a mug of hot chocolate. The Feast of Seven Fishes, thought to have originated in Southern Italy, is mostly celebrated by Italian Americans. It can include 7, 9, 11, or 13 dishes.

France celebrates with a main meal called Reveillon. It is eaten on Christmas Eve/early Christmas morning after people have returned from midnight church service. The meal usually consists of roast turkey with chestnuts or roast goose, oysters, foie gras, venison, lobster and cheeses. The traditional dessert is Buche de Noel. Some parts of France celebrate with 13 desserts.

In the UK, the main Christmas meal is usually eaten at lunchtime or early afternoon on Christmas Day. It’s normally roast turkey, roast vegetables and ‘all the trimmings’ which means vegetables like carrots and peas, stuffing and sometimes bacon and sausages. It is often served with cranberry sauce and bread sauce. Traditionally, before turkey was available, roast beef or goose was the main Christmas meal. In Scotland, some people might even have Haggis instead of turkey. One vegetable that is often served at Christmas in the UK is Brussels sprouts. Dessert is often Christmas Pudding.

In Jamaica, the Christmas Day meal is usually prepared on Christmas Eve. The traditional Jamaican Christmas meal includes fresh fruits, sorrel, rum punch and meat. The Christmas day breakfast includes ackee and salt fish, breadfruit, fried plantains, boiled bananas, freshly squeezed fruit juice and tea. Dinner is usually served in the late afternoon and this may include chicken, curry goat, stewed oxtail, rice and peas. Jamaican red wine and rum fruitcake is traditionally eaten in most homes.

Incorporating traditions into your holiday celebrations will create closeness with your friends and fa mily and instill a sense of community and belonging. If you currently have no traditions that you practice during the holidays, why not establish some this year. If you are not sure which traditions you want to observe, look at the various ethnic traditions from around the world, find the ones that appeal to you, and adopt them as your own. Remember to involve all your friends and family who attend your holiday gatherings. Share the work load and relax, knowing that it is a family event and should be shared and participated in by all.

*For more holiday foods and traditions from many more cultures, check out www.whychristmas.com where I gathered my information for this blog.

