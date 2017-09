Several years ago, when my oldest grandson was just a little tyke, he and my daughter were visiting us. My son-in-law was deployed overseas, so they decided to come for a few weeks. I remember one day in particular when my preschooler grandson was having the proverbial terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day. It seemed like every time he turned around, he was getting into trouble. My daughter, who has the patience of a saint, never wavered in her correction. By the time bedtime was on the horizon, I had lost count of the number of times the little guy had been in time out. About an hour before bed, my daughter called him to the computer so he could have some Skype time with his daddy. As I half-listened in the other room, I could hear him happily chattering to his dad in his own toddler/preschool language.

When his attention span finally shifted, he was back to running around. And promptly got into trouble again. The temper tantrum was epic. I thought “Buddy, when mom gets off that computer, it is not going to go well for you!” My daughter said her goodbyes, came into the living room, took one look at her screaming son, and did something I will never forget. She sat down next to her child, gathered the struggling mess into her arms, and just held him. Then she looked at me and said, “It’s hard talking to daddy.” It was at that moment that the meaning of the word grace slammed into me like never before.

Since then, whenever I struggle with the idea of justice vs. grace, I remember that moment. That moment when justice was deserved but grace was extended. When the “letter of the law” was set aside for compassion. When it was time to rule with the heart, not the head. It reminds me that God doesn’t look at justice and grace as an either/or proposition. Instead He looks inside of us, at the pain, confusion, and fear swirling around. He sits down right beside us, gathers us in His arms, and reminds us “I know it’s hard.” I thank God for the grace that chases us down, even when we are at our very worst. The grace that is powerful enough to take on the punishment that we deserve.

Amazing grace. How sweet the sound!

