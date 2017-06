David said to Gad, “I am in deep distress. Let us fall into the hands of the Lord, for his mercy is great; but do not let me fall into human hands.” 2 Samuel 24: 14 (NIV)

Sometimes God gets a bum rap. He gets unfairly blamed for tough situations and ends up with a reputation of being hard and unmerciful. But that’s not who He is.

Maybe you have met people who have made mistakes and do not know how to move beyond them. As they struggle with feelings of regret and shame, it seems like everything that goes wrong is some sort of judgment or punishment. They believe that God is angry with them and unforgiving. But that’s not who He is.

Or perhaps you have made a decision that you knew deep down inside was based in pride more than faith. As the truth of the situation unfolded and you faced consequences beyond your control, you thought about how resentful and ruthless people can be when they get offended. You braced yourself for the worst, expecting nothing different from God. But that’s not who He is.

No matter what the situation may look like, our God is merciful. That is who He is.

Regardless of what others may say, our God is love. That is who He is.

Whether or not we deserve it, our God is compassionate and kind. That is who He is.

The scriptures describe Old Testament David as a person of great faith; “a man after God’s own heart.” It can be easy to forget that he was also a regular person like you and I. He got himself into trouble. He made mistakes and bad decisions. But he also knew who God really is.

After one particularly prideful decision he said something really interesting; “I am in deep distress. Let us fall into the hands of the Lord, for his mercy is great; but do not let me fall into human hands.”

David knew that he messed up. He knew that his actions were not pleasing to God. But instead of turning away from God and getting stuck in a place of regret, he turned toward God and asked for forgiveness. As the consequences of his decisions rose to the surface, and there were consequences for his sin, he did not allow his experiences with imperfect men to change his understanding of who God is. He remembered that God is merciful and chose to submit himself to God’s discipline, instead of the judgment of men.

David also remembered who he was in the midst of that situation. It would have been natural to let the voices of doubt and condemnation rise up and tempt him to believe that he was not worthy of God’s forgiveness. But instead he remembered that he was a child of God and that God loved him. That made all of the difference. Knowing that God’s mercy is great and that he was loved by God gave him the strength to face the situation and then move forward in the confidence of someone who is fully accepted.

Let’s take a few moments today to remember who God really is and who we are to Him. Set aside the opinions and stories of what other people think that He is like and seek to know Him personally. Set aside fears and failures that would try to tell you that He is anything less that merciful and that you are anything other than loved.

Share On