God’s Creche Set

A little to the right, please, so the shepherd boy can squeeze in! That’s right, lean into that wise man (go ahead and sneeze, the straw is dusty – and the shepherd boy is smelly) and don’t look so dismayed that you forgot your bathrobe and sandals. Just try to remember next year that we are all, always, part of God’s crèche set.

Yes, this Christmas (and every year), you and I are part of the nativity tableau, the annually re-created manger scene. We each fit in somewhere; the only question is: Who am I? Who are you?

Are you Mary, bending over the sleeping result of saying “Be it as You will,” exhausted, exultant, pondering in your heart and treasuring up?

Are you Joseph, facing responsibilities and decisions, leaning heavily on his staff and on that dream, often replaying (desperately?) those angel-words: Do not be afraid… this is from the Holy Spirit… he will save his people from their sins.”

Are you a shepherd, celestial glory still shining in your eyes, heart still pounding from the race to the stable, astonished that you have been chosen to witness God-with-us, the answer to age-old prayers?

Are you a wise man, a king from the Orient, perhaps perplexed, yet convinced you are finally at journey’s end, offering up treasure, bowing to the Christ?

Are you the innkeeper, so far in the background you are out of the picture… not hostile, maybe, but not really a part of the scene?

For some reason, I best identify with the Orient king, although I have no royal blood and don’t own an ounce of gold, frankincense or myrrh! But I know what it means to search long for the Christ, and to move toward Him slowly and from a long distance. I, too, have needed and sought out the guidance and help of others in locating Him – and have found Him to be not exactly what I had anticipated! (No, far, far better.)

Who do you identify with?

Ask the Lord to show you your place in the crèche this year. Then, throughout this Christmas season, look at Christ’s birth through those shepherd-eyes, or Joseph-eyes, or whoever you have chosen. Why do you feel a kinship with them? What is it about their situation or place in the story that resonates with you? How did God deal with them, help them, change them? What does He want to do in and with you these next weeks? Will you allow Him?

Seek, with the Holy Spirit’s help, to gain fresh insight into a story you’ve have heard over and over, and fresh insight into yourself and your current situation and your relationship with Jesus. Ponder… or adore… or offer up… as if you are present around that first Christmas manger.

Like everyone else kneeling in that straw, you will be surely be changed by your encounter with the little Lord.

