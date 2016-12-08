God’s Creche Set

Recent Posts
Thank you for the question. If I were totally honest, I would identify with the donkey, weary from a long journey carrying a heavy load, cold and tired.
I am a single mom dealing with a narcissist ex who married his mistress & now has 6 step-children, all who have issues. My little boy has to stay with this dysfunctional family half of the week.
When I was married, my ex worked part-time & as soon as he was divorced he got a full-time job. I supported our family all my life & now I am still struggling to support my kids.
My mother passed away 2 yrs ago I am now responsible for my disabled older brother. My journey has been tough & I am weary of this tough time and I know I am not alone. The celebration of the arrival of the Savior renews my spirit.
Thank you for this time of reflection & awareness of His love for me. God bless!