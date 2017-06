We all fell to the ground, and I heard a voice saying to me in Aramaic, ‘Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me? It is hard for you to kick against the goads.’ “Then I asked, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ “I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting.’ The Lord replied. ‘Now get up and stand on your feet. I have appeared to you to appoint you as a servant and as a witness of what you have seen and will see of me.’ Acts 26: 14-16 (NIV)

As the worship music surrounded me, I started to relax for the first time all week. There was nothing else I needed to do at that moment; no decision that had to be made, no conversation that had to take place. I could breathe.

And I realized how hard I had been pushing all week. Pushing to get more things done than I could accomplish on my own. Pushing to get answers before the information was available. With the best of intentions, I had been giving it all I had. Yet I had forgotten that God is the one who should direct the path and do the heavy lifting in a life built on faith. It felt like my daily responsibilities were hard and fruitless. In all of my striving, I had left behind the truth and the love that everything else should spring from.

The phrase ‘It is hard for you to kick against the goads’ came to mind. Huh? What does that even mean? I found its reference in Acts 26 and then had to look up what ‘goads’ are. In farming or ranching cultures, a goad is a stick with a pointed end used to drive or prod cattle. In a more general sense, a goad is something that encourages, urges or drives us (dictionary.com). It is something that gets us moving and intends to guide our progress in a specific direction.

In the case of Saul in Acts 26, Jesus was pointing out that despite all of Saul’s passion and zeal, he was resisting the direction that God wanted him to move. Despite his best intentions to defend his faith, he had gotten off track and missed the truth of Jesus as the Messiah. As a result, his daily battle was hard and fruitless. God was prodding him toward truth and toward love.

Interesting.

Have you ever insisted on doing something a particular way, even after it became clear that it was ineffective? Have you continued to work toward a goal even though your motivation was no longer healthy? Have you ever resisted God’s prompting to change directions or tactics?

If so, you have likely noticed that it is hard to ‘kick against’ a prodding of God.

Let’s take a few lessons from Saul’s story:

Be on the lookout for ways that you resist God’s leading. Perhaps there is a certain area of your life that you struggle constantly to control. You work so hard on it that any type of comment or criticism puts you on the defensive. Perhaps He is asking you to release it and trust Him.

Let God direct your path and do the heavy lifting. Life is so much simpler when we follow His promptings. That’s not to say that the work He has for us will be easy, simply that we need to stop exhausting ourselves on activities and interactions that are counter to His will or that He wants to handle a different way.

Understand that changing direction does not require changing who you are. Although God changed Saul’s name to Paul, at the core He did not require Saul to change his character to be effective. God’s intervention into Saul’s life redirected and focused his natural passion and zeal so that it was working for God’s kingdom, not against.

Take a moment today to slow down. Let God prod you toward truth and love. You will find rest and purpose as you let Him guide you.

