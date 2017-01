In the course of time Cain brought some fruits of the soil as an offering to the Lord. But Abel brought fat portions from some of the firstborn of his flock. The Lord looked with favor on Abel and his offering but on Cain and his offering he did not look with favor. (Genesis 4: 3-4)

One of my favorite stories my wife tells me from her childhood is when she was little and her family had a big barbecue. It was one of the barbecues where all the relatives and friends of the family came over. Because of the large crowd, there was an adult table and the ominous table for children. My wife and her friends were very excited about the barbecue because the biggest steaks they had ever seen were going on the grill, and they smelled awesome!

As dinner was being served, all the children went anxiously to the table. The barbecue chef came out and asked, “Are you all ready for some steak?” They all shouted, “Yeah!”

The barbecue chef went to the grill to prepare their meal, as the children waited. Soon he appeared and shouted, “I have a special surprise for you all; all children get ‘tube steaks.’” And to their disappointed surprise, he placed in front of the children a plate of overcooked hot dogs!

In so many ways, we are like this with our giving to our Lord. We spend lots of money on ourselves, our entertainment, and stuff and then give God the leftovers. We give our second best.

This was exactly the message God gave to the prophet Malachi to speak to his children:

A son honors his father and a servant his master. If I am a Father where is the honor due me? If I am a Master where is the respect due me? Says the Lord Almighty… But you ask how have we defiled you? By saying the Lord’s Table is contemptible when you bring blind animals for sacrifice, is that not wrong? When you sacrifice crippled or diseased animals, is that not wrong? (Portions of Malachi 1)

Make no mistake; giving is important to God because it is a barometer for our heart, and a reflection of our love, obedience, and trust in Him!

Always remember, when it came to giving to you, God held nothing back! “

For God so loved the world that He gave His One and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. (John 3: 16)

Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (Matthew 16: 21)

