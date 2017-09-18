Give To The Sharathon

Over the past 50 years, we can’t even fathom the countless people — like your family and friends — who have been impacted by WCTL. Perhaps by hearing the right song at the right time or a message that spoke truth into their spirit when it was most needed.

The lyrics from TobyMac’s song, “Speak Life,” eloquently captures the overall purpose and hope of WCTL’s ministry:

Look into the eyes of the brokenhearted; watch them come alive as soon as you speak hope, you speak love, you speak life. Lift your head a little higher, spread the love like fire, hope will fall like rain, when you speak life with the words you say.

We aim to speak life into your heart every single day. So you can speak life into others.

This year signifies so much more than 50 years of speaking life. It signifies the beginning of the next chapter of our radio ministry, with WCTL’s Golden Opportunity to move our tower and expand our ministry’s reach in the Erie and surrounding areas.

And it is largely because of you – a faithful listener of WCTL – that this radio ministry continues to provide so much hope after five decades.

Our Fall Sharathon happens Tuesday, October 3rd to Friday, October 6th. Please prayerfully consider donating financially to our ministry.

Here’s a little information about what Sharathon is all about:

In the Spring and Fall, WCTL’s board and staff dedicate a week to raise funds to support WCTL’s operating costs for the subsequent six months.

Sharathon is an exciting time to become an active member of WCTL’s ministry.

How can you help?

Become a Pillar Partner: It's easy to give monthly with your bank account or credit card through our easy EFT system. Find out how.

Become a Day Sponsor: You can choose to sponsor a day of programming on WCTL. You choose the day, perhaps one that is special to you. Click here to join.

Make a Challenge: Inspire others to support the ministry of WCTL by using your donation as a challenge to get others to give, too. Let us know you would like us to use your gift as a challenge to inspire others by calling (814)796-6000 or fill out the online form.

However you get involved, please know that your support of the ministry is critically important and deeply valued. You ARE making a Kingdom difference and you ARE appreciated.

Donations through any method selected are tax deductible when made to Inspiration Time, Inc. THANK YOU!

