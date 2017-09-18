Give To The Sharathon

The lyrics from TobyMac’s song, “Speak Life,” eloquently captures the overall purpose and hope of WCTL’s ministry:
Look into the eyes of the brokenhearted; watch them come alive as soon as you speak hope, you speak love, you speak life. Lift your head a little higher, spread the love like fire, hope will fall like rain, when you speak life with the words you say.
We aim to speak life into your heart every single day. So you can speak life into others.
This year signifies so much more than 50 years of speaking life. It signifies the beginning of the next chapter of our radio ministry, with WCTL’s Golden Opportunity to move our tower and expand our ministry’s reach in the Erie and surrounding areas.
And it is largely because of you – a faithful listener of WCTL – that this radio ministry continues to provide so much hope after five decades.
Our Fall Sharathon happens Tuesday, October 3rd to Friday, October 6th. Please prayerfully consider donating financially to our ministry.
Here’s a little information about what Sharathon is all about:
Sharathon is an exciting time to become an active member of WCTL’s ministry.
How can you help?
However you get involved, please know that your support of the ministry is critically important and deeply valued. You ARE making a Kingdom difference and you ARE appreciated.
Donations through any method selected are tax deductible when made to Inspiration Time, Inc. THANK YOU!