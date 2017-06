So He came to a city of Samaria which is called Sychar, near the plot of ground that Jacob gave to his son Joseph. Now Jacob’s well was there. Jesus therefore, being wearied from His journey, sat thus by the well. It was about the sixth hour.

A woman of Samaria came to draw water. Jesus said to her, “Give Me a drink.” For His disciples had gone away into the city to buy food.

— John 4:5-8

Jesus, on his way from Judea to Galilee, travels through Samaria and stops there. He sends his disciples into town to get supplies. He then sits by the well and at around noon he meets the woman, whose name is not given in scripture. We only know that she is a Samaritan woman and is going to the well alone at noon. As a Samaritan, she knew the boundaries, just as marginalized people throughout time and space have. She knew that men did not talk to women in public, Rabbis did not talk to women at all, and Jews did not have anything to do with Samaritans, if it could be avoided. But, then Jesus spoke to her saying, “Give me a drink.”

Then the woman of Samaria said to Him, “How is it that You, being a Jew, ask a drink from me, a Samaritan woman?” For Jews have no dealings with Samaritans.

Jesus answered and said to her, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you, ‘Give Me a drink,’ you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.”

The woman said to Him, “Sir, You have nothing to draw with, and the well is deep. Where then do You get that living water? Are You greater than our father Jacob, who gave us the well, and drank from it himself, as well as his sons and his livestock?”

Jesus answered and said to her, “Whoever drinks of this water will thirst again, but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst. But the water that I shall give him will become in him a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life.”

The woman said to Him, “Sir, give me this water, that I may not thirst, nor come here to draw.”

— John 4:9-15

Like Nicodemus in the previous Chapter of John, the woman is missing the spiritual truth that Jesus is imparting to her and getting hung up on the physical incongruity of the metaphor. She is thinking of her biological needs rather than her spiritual ones.

So Jesus becomes more direct… “Go, call your husband, and come here.”

The woman answered and said, “I have no husband.”

Jesus said to her, “You have well said, ‘I have no husband,’ for you have had five husbands, and the one whom you now have is not your husband; in that you spoke truly.”

The woman said to Him, “Sir, I perceive that You are a prophet. Our fathers worshiped on this mountain, and you Jews say that in Jerusalem is the place where one ought to worship.”

Jesus said to her, “Woman, believe Me, the hour is coming when you will neither on this mountain, nor in Jerusalem, worship the Father. You worship what you do not know; we know what we worship, for salvation is of the Jews. But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth; for the Father is seeking such to worship Him. God is Spirit, and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and truth.”

The woman said to Him, “I know that Messiah is coming” (who is called Christ). “When He comes, He will tell us all things.”

Jesus said to her, “I who speak to you am He.”

And at this point His disciples came, and they marveled that He talked with a woman; yet no one said, “What do You seek?” or, “Why are You talking with her?”

The woman then left her waterpot, went her way into the city, and said to the men, “Come, see a Man who told me all things that I ever did. Could this be the Christ?” Then they went out of the city and came to Him.

— John 4:17-30

Now, this woman is believed by many to be of easy virtue because she has had five husbands and is currently with a man to whom she is not married. I disagree with this. There was a rabbinic school of thought at the time that said a man could divorce his wife for “any reason.” Any reason? She broke a pot… Divorce! She burned dinner… Divorce! She may have been clumsy or a bad cook. But given the life expectancy of men at the time, maybe her husbands all died. If you had five spouses who all died, people might not want to spend much time with you, and you might find yourself fetching water alone at noon. But, I digress.

Jesus tells her to get her husband, and she says she has none and he tells her everything about herself and her husbands. She, of course, changes the subject to religion and away from herself and the difficult conversation of her life. She is now turning her thoughts away from the physical world onto the spiritual. Jesus again points her in the right direction in His answer to her question about worship by explaining its true nature. She says that the Messiah will “tell us all things.”

This is the first time that Messiah is mentioned in the book of John. It is also the first time that Jesus declares himself to be the Messiah. And it is to a Samaritan woman who is so marginalized by a marginalized society that she has to come to the well alone at noon. “Eastern Church tradition” holds that through her continuing witness she brought so many to faith that she is considered to be “equal to the apostles.”

The Greek manuscript makes it clear that the disciples arrived at exactly the moment that Jesus proclaims to be the Messiah, and instead of focusing on what he says they instead marvel at the fact that He says it to a woman. They, of course, do not speak to her.

The woman leaves her waterpot and goes in to the city and talks to the men. She declares that He may be the Messiah and the men actually listen to her and then go out to see Him for their selves.

Jumping ahead ten verses to John 4:40 we read, “And many of the Samaritans of that city believed in Him because of the word of the woman who testified, ‘He told me all that I ever did.’” So when the Samaritans had come to Him, they urged Him to stay with them; and He stayed there two days. And many more believed because of His own word.

Then they said to the woman, “Now we believe, not because of what you said, for we ourselves have heard Him and we know that this is indeed the Christ, the Savior of the world.”

So Christ met an outcast at the well and taught her to look to the spiritual for refreshment. When she did, He revealed Himself to be the Son of God. She then went into the town, spread the news among other outcasts and brought them to Jesus. This is the Christian life in microcosm. Jesus, through the Holy Spirit, tells us all we have ever done, points us away from our physical wants and desires and reveals to us who He is. Then it is up to us to be like the woman at the well. To go among the marginalized, the outcast, and the unloved to spread the word, “Come, see a Man who told me all things that I ever did. Could this be the Christ?”

We should do this so that many will believe in Him, because of our witness, and receive a drink of “Living Water”.

Share On