Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten by God. Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows. Luke 12: 6-7 (NIV)

I tend to get lost in crowds. Let’s face it; by crowd I really mean any group larger than eight or ten people. While ‘crowds’ of that size may not intimidate everyone, I have found that I step back and let the more outgoing personalities take center stage. In some situations I am simply making space for others to step forward. But in many circumstances, if I am not careful, I have a tendency to shrink back and retreat into my shell. If I allow my insecurities to rise up, anything that I may have contributed remains unspoken. It is on those days that I can start to believe the lie that I am unheard and unseen, unimportant and invisible. On those days, I feel lost.

And then the truth of God finds me.

Remembering this truth, that God knows and values me, does more than comfort me in difficult places. God’s spotlight kind of love has the power to set me free to live as the person He created me to be, no matter what kind of situation I am in. The more I lean into that love, the more confident I am that I am seen and heard by Him and that I have a purpose and place in His kingdom.

Have you thought about that lately? That God knows and values each and every one of us individually? That as His people we each have a purpose and a place in His kingdom?

I had an experience recently that brought this truth to mind in a new light. I visited an orphanage while on a foreign missions trip. It was overwhelming to step into that room and see so many little faces around a single table. I was instantly reminded of how easy it is for some of us to get lost in crowds like that. Although not all of the children will shrink back and hide themselves in insecurities, it is likely that the stories that brought them to that place will cause some of them to respond to life with fear and doubt. My heart broke at the thought that even one of these children might grow up believing that he or she is unseen and forgotten.

And then the truth of God found me in that room with them. It reminded me that God’s care for each one of those children is already evident in their rescue. It reminded me that each child has a name and a story, and God will reach out to those boys and girls in a thousand different ways until they too can say that God’s truth found them. I realized that the staff and sponsors of that orphanage have already responded to God’s prompting to be one way that His love springs into action. And He challenged me to be another way that He reaches out.

If you have been following Jesus for very long, you have noticed that He is able and willing to find each one of us in our places of weakness and then encourage us to use our new found freedom to share His love with others. My personal struggles with insecurity and ‘invisibility’ have given me understanding and compassion to reach out to others who may be in a similar place. Where has Jesus found you? Are you ready to let Him use that experience to help find someone else?

If you are feeling lost today, be encouraged. God knows where you are. He has not forgotten you, and He cares about each detail of your story.

If God’s truth has reached out to you, lean into it. Stand firmly in confidence that you are known and loved unconditionally. Embrace the purpose and plan He has for you.

If you have been found, ask God how He wants you to reach back out and work with Him to find someone else.

