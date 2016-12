This, then, is how you should pray:

‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.’

Matthew 6: 9-13 (NIV)

“God please help me. I don’t understand. I don’t know what to do. Please open the right door for me, provide for me, have mercy on me…”

I was in the midst of a particularly difficult season of my life when I began to realize that all of my prayers were sounding something like that. They were almost entirely focused on me; how I was feeling, what I was doing, what I had or did not have. I occasionally included prayers involving other people and situations, but it wasn’t long before my thoughts were distracted and once again circling around my own issues.

While I believe that we can and should go to God with our frustrations and fears, in that season God reminded me that these things cannot and should not be all that we think and pray about. It is far too easy in the middle of personal struggles and challenges to let them become the center of our attention. Once we do, the enemy has a foothold and will do all that he can to keep us looking only at ourselves.

There is a word for that type of single minded focus – selfishness.

When that thought occurred to me – that I had become self-centered and selfish in my thoughts and prayers – I was pretty stunned. I had never thought about myself that way and could suddenly see how off-track I was. I had walked right into the enemy’s plan and allowed what should have been faithful submission of the details of my life to become a standoff instead, a refusal to look beyond myself and trust that God was in control and that He cared about those details.

Clearly I needed to change something, and quickly, so I pulled out my Bible and got a refresher course on how Jesus taught us to pray.

Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Jesus’ prayer starts with an acknowledgment of God the Father, the one to whom we pray, and causes us to focus on who God is. This is a classic case of ‘first things first’. Look at God, not ourselves, and remember who He is.

Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Once we have turned our attention toward God, we are to pray for His purposes and plans to be accomplished. When we are focused on ourselves, this type of prayer seems hard, but when we are freshly aware of His wisdom and righteousness, it becomes easier to trust that He is in control and that His ways are best. Our second point of prayer is to seek His will, not our own.

Give us today our daily bread. At this point, we ask that He provide us with what we need. As demonstrated throughout the scriptures, we can rest assured that He is able and willing to do so. In humility we understand that He, and no one else, is the source of all that is necessary.

And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. As we continue to pray, we are instructed to daily confess our mistakes and receive His forgiveness. We are to release others from their mistakes in the same way. The word ‘if’ is not part of this short sentence. We all sin and the response to that is rather simple; admit it and ask for forgiveness. It is expected that we extend the same mercy to those who hurt us.

Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one. Lastly, we are to ask for guidance and protection, from our own selfish inclinations and from the lies and attacks of the enemy.

These five points make up what is commonly known as ‘the Lord’s prayer.’ I think that it is interesting to note that the concept of ‘me’ is absent. Jesus makes provision for all that we need, but it starts with God and continues with ‘us’ as His collective people. Each point is a prayer not only for us as individuals, but all of us together. As we pray, we are always seeking Him for more than ‘me.’

So, instead of wandering off into self-focused, one-sided conversations with God, let’s take a step back and revisit Jesus’ clear instruction. Let’s focus our attention on God, His will and His people and trust Him to work out the details.

Share On